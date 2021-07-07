Mid-day market update: Crude oil down 2.5%, Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 34,499.42 while the NASDAQ fell 0.30% to 14,619.40. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,338.70.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,748,690 cases with around 605,930 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,663,660 cases and 404,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,855,010 COVID-19 cases with 526,890 deaths. In total, there were at least 184,692,740 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,995,310 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR 1.81%, up 5%, and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA 4.08%, up 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 2.4%.

Top Headline

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc MSM 0.58% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.

MSC Industrial Direct reported quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.37 per share. The company’s sales came in at $866.30 million, versus expectations of $847.22 million.

Equities Trading UP

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT 27.74% shares shot up 33% to $17.68 after the company disclosed top-line results from its confirmatory pharmacokinetic study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE 29.6% got a boost, shooting 21% to $1.8450 on a report suggesting the company entered into an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and were awarded a new grant of up to $48.95 million to support development of DARE-LARC1.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS 25.37% shares were also up, gaining 30% to $3.62 after the company said it will evaluate its DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KEYNOTE-C87 Phase 3 trial..

Equities Trading DOWN

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN 25.84% shares tumbled 29% to $8.73. Bridgeline Digital reported that a global footwear brand's Indonesian subsidiary chose the company’s Celebros search for online experience.

Shares of BSQUARE Corporation BSQR 21.98% were down 27% to $5.12. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA 20.72% was down, falling 24% to $17.27 after the company offered up to $80 million shares in an underwritten public offering. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $12 million of shares

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.5% to $71.51, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,801.80.

Silver traded down 0.1% Wednesday to $26.14 while copper rose 1.1% to $4.2965.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.55%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.29% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.98%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.39%, French CAC 40 rose 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.04%.

The European Commission increased its Eurozone GDP projections for 2021 and 2022. House prices in the UK surged 8.8% year-over-year in June following a revised 9.6% increase in the previous month. German industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.3% in May.

France recorded a trade deficit of EUR 6.80 billion for May, while current account deficit increased to EUR 2.3 billion in May from a revised level of EUR 2.0 billion in the prior month.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index surged 19.4% year-over-year during the week ended July 3.

The number of job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 9.209 million in May from a revised reading of 9.193 million in April.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.