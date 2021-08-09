Mid-day market update: Crude oil down 2.5%, Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares jump

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 35,126.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 14,866.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.08% to 4,432.96.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,765,100 cases with around 616,820 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,969,950 cases and 428,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,165,670 COVID-19 cases with 563,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 202,803,140 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,296,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares rose 0.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PCB Bancorp PCB 6.07%, up 6% and Silvergate Capital Corporation SI 3.41% up 3%.
In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1%.
Top Headline
DISH Network Corporation DISH 1.88% reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
DISH Network reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, exceeding market estimates of $0.88 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $4.49 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. GNOG 50.08% shares shot up 48% to $18.20 after the company and DraftKings announced they entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56 billion.
Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX 31.07% got a boost, shooting 24% to $83.01 after the company reported Q2 results and issued a business update.
Select Interior Concepts, Inc. SIC 29.61% shares were also up, gaining 30% to $14.28 after the company announced it will be acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million.
Equities Trading DOWN
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM 44.54% shares tumbled 42% to $29.67 after the company said it received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for AXS-05 that stated the FDA "identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time." The company also released Q2 results.
Shares of Aterian, Inc. ATER 34.8% were down 40% to $4.9650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
BioVie Inc. BIVI 33.46% was down, falling 35% to $8.29 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.5% to $66.55, while gold traded down 1.8% to $1,730.70.
Silver traded down 3.7% Monday to $23.43 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.2905.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.15%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.15% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.13%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.54%.
Germany's trade surplus increased to EUR 16.3 billion in June from EUR 15.4 billion in the year-ago period, while current account surplus widened to EUR 22.5 billion from EUR 20.3 billion.
Economics
The number of job openings increased by 590,000 to 10.073 million in June.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh multi-month lows
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1740, its lowest since early April, as the greenback resumed its advance, following the lead of US government bond yields. Tepid EU data undermined demand for the shared currency.
GBP/USD rejected from around 1.3900 and on the back foot
GBP/USD accelerates south after failing to recover above 1.3900, trading at fresh lows in the 1.3840 price zone. Dollar firmly up ahead of critical US inflation data to be out later this week.
XAU/USD eyes $1,730 support after JOLTS data
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound following the steep drop witnessed in the early Asian session. With the latest data from the US confirming the improving labour market conditions, the pair started to edge lower and was last seen losing 1.5% on a daily basis at $1,736.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on the rise and experts predict bigger gains by the end of 2021
Altcoins DOGE and SHIB price surged over the weekend, and the correlation between the two Shiba Inu-themed altcoins became evident.
What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?
We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.