Mid-day market update: Crude oil down 2.5%, Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares jump

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 35,126.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 14,866.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.08% to 4,432.96.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,765,100 cases with around 616,820 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,969,950 cases and 428,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,165,670 COVID-19 cases with 563,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 202,803,140 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,296,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 0.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PCB Bancorp PCB 6.07%, up 6% and Silvergate Capital Corporation SI 3.41% up 3%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

DISH Network Corporation DISH 1.88% reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.

DISH Network reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, exceeding market estimates of $0.88 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $4.49 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. GNOG 50.08% shares shot up 48% to $18.20 after the company and DraftKings announced they entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56 billion.

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX 31.07% got a boost, shooting 24% to $83.01 after the company reported Q2 results and issued a business update.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. SIC 29.61% shares were also up, gaining 30% to $14.28 after the company announced it will be acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM 44.54% shares tumbled 42% to $29.67 after the company said it received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for AXS-05 that stated the FDA "identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time." The company also released Q2 results.

Shares of Aterian, Inc. ATER 34.8% were down 40% to $4.9650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

BioVie Inc. BIVI 33.46% was down, falling 35% to $8.29 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.5% to $66.55, while gold traded down 1.8% to $1,730.70.

Silver traded down 3.7% Monday to $23.43 while copper fell 1.3% to $4.2905.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.15%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.15% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.13%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.54%.

Germany's trade surplus increased to EUR 16.3 billion in June from EUR 15.4 billion in the year-ago period, while current account surplus widened to EUR 22.5 billion from EUR 20.3 billion.

Economics

The number of job openings increased by 590,000 to 10.073 million in June.