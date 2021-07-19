Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 2.28% to 33,896.40 while the NASDAQ fell 1.31% to 14,238.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.74% to 4,251.79.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,080,000 cases with around 609,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,144,220 cases and 414,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,376,570 COVID-19 cases with 542,210 deaths. In total, there were at least 190,467,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,089,900 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares slipped by just 0.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ 1.33%, up 14%, and The Kroger Co. KR 2.3%, up 2%.
In trading on Monday, energy shares tumbled 4.1%.
Top Headline
AutoNation, Inc. AN 4.23% reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday.
AutoNation reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.83 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.58 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $6.98 billion, versus expectations of $6.02 billion. AutoNation also reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
Equities Trading UP
Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK 46.85% shares shot up 48% to $28.51 after the company announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of CK-3773274 (CK-274) in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The Company plans to initiate Phase 3 trial by the end of 2021.
Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP 44.66% got a boost, shooting 37% to $11.64 after the company announced it presented evidence that its ZYESAMI helps prevent "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.
Aehr Test Systems AEHR 26.18% shares were also up, gaining 39% to $4.74 after the company won a $10.8 million single purchase order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems and complete sets of WaferPak Contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs.
Equities Trading DOWN
Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT 42.68% shares tumbled 46% to $3.7990 after the company priced 13.33 million shares at $4.5 per share to raise $60 million in a secondary public offering.
Shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ 26.6% were down 25% to $4.00. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA 8.6% was down, falling 10% to $8.73. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $11.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 6.2% to $67.35, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,815.30.
Silver traded down 1.7% Monday to $25.35 while copper fell 2.6% to $4.21.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 2.63%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 2.76% and the German DAX 30 dropped 3.05%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.67%, French CAC 40 declined 3.08% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 3.64%.
Construction output in the Eurozone surged 13.6% year-over-year in May compared to a record 45.2% growth in the earlier month.
Economics
The NAHB housing market index dropped to 80 in July from 81 in the prior month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 15-week low as US yields tumble
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18 after hitting the lowest since early April. US 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled below 1.22%, pushing the dollar down after it surged beforehand. Concerns about the Delta covid variant and higher inflation are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Dogecoin price collapse is inevitable, not even Elon Musk can save DOGE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.