Mid-day market update: Coca-Cola beats Q4 estimates; Peabody energy shares spike higher

US stocks remained lower on Thursday following the release of inflation data. The annual inflation rate in the US increased to 7.5% in January, the highest level since February 1982 and well above analysts' estimates of 7.3%.
Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 35,698.57 while the NASDAQ fell 0.35% to 14,439.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.32% to 4,572.69.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Materials shares jumped by 1.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc., up 8% and LSB Industries, Inc. up 6%.
In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell by 0.9%.
Top Headline
The Coca-Cola Company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Coca-Cola reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.41 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $9.50 billion, versus expectations of $8.96 billion.
Coca-Cola said it sees FY22 organic sales growth of 7% to 8% year over year.
Equities Trading UP
American Rebel Holdings, Inc. shares shot up 47% to $3.17 following the company's recent uplisting to the Nasdaq.
Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation got a boost, shooting 18% to $15.98 following strong quarterly results.
IronNet, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 27% to $4.4409 after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.
Equities Trading DOWN
Quantum Corporation shares tumbled 43% to $2.843 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from Outperform to Perform, while B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
Shares of 2U, Inc. were down 43% to $10.26 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 revenue guidance. Berenberg and William Blair downgraded the stock.
EMCORE Corporation was down, falling 28% to $4.2185 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Lake Street downgraded EMCORE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $4.5.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $91.16, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,834.50.
Silver traded up 0.7% Thursday to $23.495 while copper rose 1.9% to $4.6890.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.01%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.51%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.47%. The German DAX gained 0.41%, French CAC 40 fell 0.27% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.3%.
Economics
The annual inflation rate in the US increased to 7.5% in January, the highest level since February 1982 and well above analysts' estimates of 7.3%.
U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 16,000 to 223,000 in the week ended February 5th.
U.S. natural-gas supplies dipped 222 billion cubic feet last week, the EIA said.
The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury budget statement for January will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.