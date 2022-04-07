U.S. stocks pared losses, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 turning positive toward the end of trading on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 34,499.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.30% to 34,512.31. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,486.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1.9% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. up 28% and Ikena Oncology, Inc. up 31%.

In trading on Thursday, real estate shares fell 1.1%.

Top Headline

US initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand to 166 thousand in the week ended April 2nd. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 200 thousand.

Equities Trading UP

Momentus Inc. shares shot up 40% to $4.12 as the company signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led company.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. got a boost, shooting 30% to $6.13 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated IFNα INDUKINE molecule.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 52% to $1.3007. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aptinyx Inc. shares tumbled 50% to $1.16 after the company reported results from its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company reported NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint of the study.


Shares of Rite Aid Corporation were down 22% to $6.58 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $16 to $1.


Vapotherm, Inc. was down, falling 33% to $8.61 after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $95.21, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,938.40.

Silver traded up 0.8% Thursday to $24.66 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.7095.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.21%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.47%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. The German DAX dropped 0.52%, French CAC 40 fell 0.57% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.59%.

Retail sales in the Eurozone rose 0.3% from a month ago in February following a 0.2% increase in January. Industrial production in Germany rose 0.2% from a month ago in February, versus a revised 1.4% increase in January.

The Halifax house price index in the UK rose 11% year-over-year in March, while labor productivity in the country rose 1.3% on quarter during the last three months of 2021.

Economics

US initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand to 166 thousand in the week ended April 2nd. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 200 thousand.

US natural gas supplies dropped 33 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Data on consumer credit for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD weighed by the persistent dismal mood

AUD/USD weighed by the persistent dismal mood

The AUD/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday, now trading in the 0.7470 price zone. The market’s mood remains sour as investors weigh the Eastern Europe crisis, hawkish central banks.
 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD pressures weekly lows

EUR/USD pressures weekly lows

The shared currency is among the worst performers, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict paints a gloomy winter for the Union. EUR/USD changing hands at around 1.0870.

EUR/USD News

Gold challenging the upper end of its range

Gold challenging the upper end of its range

XAUUSD is mildly bullish in the near term, still needs to surpass $1,949.80. Gold grinds higher amid a souring market’s mood and hawkish central banks, currently trading at around $1,935 a troy ounce.

Gold News

Dogecoin price to retrace to $0.12 again

Dogecoin price to retrace to $0.12 again

Dogecoin price has produced the largest candle this year in favor of the bears. DOGE enthusiasts should consider a bearish macro scenario.

Read more

Fed raises recession risks

Fed raises recession risks

Stock markets are back in the red on Thursday as further hawkish commentary from the Fed increases the odds of a recession over the next couple of years.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures