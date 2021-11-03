Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq rises 60 points, Federal Reserve slows down bond buying

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 35,997.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 15,709.60. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,636.89.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,999,770 cases with around 768,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,308,140 cases and 459,200 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,821,120 COVID-19 cases with 608,110 deaths. In total, there were at least 248,404,650 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,031,230 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares gained by 0.6% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG +10.78% (Get Free Alerts for SMG), up 12% and FMC Corporation FMC +12.63% (Get Free Alerts for FMC) up 13%.

In trading on Wednesday, industrials shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

The Federal Reserve announced plans to hold interest rates at its latest meeting, but also said it will begin slowing pace of bond buying in November.

Equities Trading UP

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC +59.01% shares shot up 46% to $112.03. iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC +59.01% commented on the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company RRD +38.11% got a boost, shooting 36% to $9.01 after it was announced the company will be acquired by Atlas. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI +37.37% shares were also up, gaining 32% to $7.65 following strong Q3 sales.

Equities Trading DOWN

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR -30.06% shares tumbled 34% to $0.5315 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.

Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC -29.32% were down 29% to $4.77 after the company reported pricing of $4 million public offering and NASDAQ listing.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT -36.1% was down, falling 33% to $21.91 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $81.42, while gold traded down 1.5% to $1,762.30.

Silver traded down 1.3% Wednesday to $23.195 while copper fell 1.4% to $4.3065.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.35%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.82% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.03%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.36%, French CAC 40 rose 0.34% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.69%.

UK services PMI was revised higher to 59.1 in October versus a preliminary reading of 58.0, while annual house price growth in the country eased to 9.9% in October. The unemployment rate in Italy declined to 9.2% in September.

Economics

Private businesses in the US hired 571,000 workers in October.

The IHS Markit services PMI was revised higher to 58.7 in October versus a preliminary level of 58.2.

US factory orders rose 0.2% for September.

The ISM services PMI rose to a record high of 66.7 in October from 61.9 in September.

US crude oil inventories climbed 3.291 million barrels in the week ending October 29, following a 4.267 million rise in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.

