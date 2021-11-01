Mid-afternoon market update: LoanDepot surges after Q3 results, Mirati Therapeutics shares slide

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 35,863.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 15,525.52. The S&P, however, fell 0.10% to 4,600.81.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,823,930 cases with around 766,290 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,285,810 cases and 458,470 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,810,850 COVID-19 cases with 607,860 deaths. In total, there were at least 247,557,320 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,016,960 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares gained by 1.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Gran Tierra Energy Inc. GTE +8.71% (Get Free Alerts for GTE), up 9% and U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA +12.71% (Get Free Alerts for SLCA) up 13%.

In trading on Monday, communication services shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

PG&E Corporation PCG -1.12% reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

PG&E posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.26 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.46 billion, versus expectations of $5.37 billion.

PG&E reaffirmed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.05.

Equities Trading UP

loanDepot, Inc. LDI +23.48% shares shot up 28% to $8.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II BTTX +78.49% got a boost, shooting 134% to $21.75. The company completed merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II on Friday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP +49.73% shares were also up, gaining 47% to $54.83 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. ANI Pharmaceuticals also announced the FDA approval of purified cortrophin gel for multiple indications including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and nephrotic syndrome.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX -13.6% shares tumbled 15% to $161.51 following two executive departures. Mirati, a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, said its Chief Operating Officer Daniel Faga and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Leveque have stepped down from their respective roles. Faga was also serving as principal financial officer.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited CNTA -18.6% were down 19% to $14.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals demonstrated proof-of-mechanism from first three PiMZ subjects dosed in Part B of Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874.

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN -17.92% was down, falling 18% to $15.42. A10 Networks shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $83.88, while gold traded up 0.7% to $1,795.50.

Silver traded up 0.6% Monday to $24.09 while copper rose 0.5% to $4.3890.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.71%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.38% and the German DAX 30 climbed 0.75%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.71%, French CAC 40 surged 0.92% and Italy’s FTSE MIB jumped 1.23%.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI rose to 57.8 in October from September's seven-month low level of 57.1, while Germany's retail trade fell 2.5% in September.

Economics

The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 58.4 in October from a preliminary reading of 59.2.

The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 60.8 in October from 61.1 in the prior month.

Construction spending fell 0.5% to an annual rate of $1.574 trillion in September.