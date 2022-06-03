U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.89% to 32,953.50 while the NASDAQ fell 2.44% to 12,016.38. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.52% to 4,113.52.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Sprague Resources LP, up 20% and Nine Energy Service, Inc. up 11%.
In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 2.7%.
Top Headline
The US economy added 390,000 jobs in May, above market estimates of 325,000. The unemployment rate, however, came in unchanged at 3.6% in May.
Equities Trading UP
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. shares shot up 117% to $74.00 after Bristol Myers Squibb announced it will acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76 per share.
Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. got a boost, shooting 21% to $11.81 after the company announced the FDA extended the review timeline of the New Drug Application for AMX0035.
Sprague Resources LP shares were also up, gaining 20% to $18.94 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Hartree Partners for $19 per common unit.
Equities Trading DOWN
HashiCorp, Inc. shares tumbled 18% to $34.02 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
Shares of Bit Origin Limited were down 42% to $0.4993 after the company priced a 9,803,922 share offering at $0.51 per share.
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc was down, falling 36% to $0.3829 after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $118.66, while gold traded down 1.1% to $1,850.70.
Silver traded down 1.8% to $21.885 on Friday while copper fell 1.9% to $4.4650.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.26%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.23%. The German DAX dropped 0.17%, French CAC 40 fell 0.26% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 1.06%.
Retail sales in the Eurozone dropped 1.3% month-over-month in April, recording the first decline so far this year. The S&P Global Eurozone services PMI was revised lower to 56.1 in May versus a preliminary reading of 56.3.
The S&P Global Germany Services PMI was revised lower to 55 in May versus a preliminary reading of 56.3, while Italy services PMI declined to 53.7 in May from 55.7 in the prior period. French services PMI declined to 58.3 in May from 58.9 in April, while Spain services PMI fell to 56.5 in May from 57.1 in April.
Economics
The S&P Global US services PMI was revised lower to 53.4 in May from a preliminary reading of 53.5.
The ISM services PMI declined to 55.9 in May from 57.1 in April.
