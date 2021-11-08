Mid-afternoon market update: eHealth drops following Q3 results, Autolus Therapeutics shares gain

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 36,372.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 16,009.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,700.74.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares gained by 1.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Centrus Energy Corp. LEU +17.12% (Get Free Alerts for LEU), up 14% and Uranium Energy Corp. UEC +10.81% (Get Free Alerts for UEC) up 13%.
In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 1.9%.
Top Headline
Coty Inc. COTY +12.22% reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday.
Coty posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.03 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in $1.37 billion, versus expectations of $1.36 billion.
Coty said it sees FY22 earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ views of $0.20 per share. The company also agreed to sell additional partial stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for 56% of the preferred Coty shares owned by KKR.
Equities Trading UP
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI +206.15% shares shot up 94% to $6.32 after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD +30.67% got a boost, shooting 28% to $88.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL +27.7% shares were also up, gaining 24% to $6.92 after the company announced Blackstone Life Sciences will invest $250 million in the company.
Equities Trading DOWN
51job, Inc. JOBS -19.71% shares tumbled 21% to $53.33 after the company announced an update on the going-private transaction.
Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. GTBP -21.01% were down 22% to $5.37 after the company announced CEO Anthony Cataldo and CFO Michael Handelman will depart.
eHealth, Inc. EHTH -23.71% was down, falling 23% to $31.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $81.86, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,825.00.
Silver traded up 1.3% Monday to $24.48 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.3960.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.04%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.65% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.05%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.05%, French CAC 40 rose 0.10% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.31%.
Economics
There were no major US economic releases Monday.
