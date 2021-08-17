Mid-afternoon market update: Dow tumbles over 400 points, Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.18% to 35,204.03 while the NASDAQ fell 1.24% to 14,610.77. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.06% to 4,432.01.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,888,970 cases with around 622,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,250,670 cases and 432,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,378,570 COVID-19 cases with 569,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,882,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,372,550 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI 6.16%, up 7% and BioNTech SE BNTX 4.82% up 5%.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary fell 2.9%.

Top Headline

Walmart Inc. WMT 0.12% reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Walmart reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.56 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $141.00 billion, versus estimates of $136.88 billion.

Walmart said it expects Q3 EPS of $1.30 to $1.40, versus analysts’ estimates of $1.31. The company also sees FY22 EPS of $6.20 to $6.35, compared to expectations of $6.02.

Equities Trading UP

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX 216.19% shares shot up 237% to $14.16 after the company received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019. The drug candidate is a high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. Virpax plans to pursue prophylactic treatment against SARS and influenza for daily use as an OTC product.

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA 12.28% got a boost, shooting 11% to $5.11 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.

monday.com Ltd. MNDY 22.58% shares were also up, gaining 21% to $296.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

WidePoint Corporation WYY 22.39% shares tumbled 22% to $5.44 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.

Shares of Kubient Inc KBNT 23.46% were down 24% to $3.3699 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL 23.39% was down, falling 22% to $5.79 following weak Q2 sales.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $66.72, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,787.40.

Silver traded down 0.6% Tuesday to $23.66 while copper fell 2.8% to $4.2065.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.07%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.68% and the German DAX 30 slipped 0.02%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.38%, French CAC 40 fell 0.28% and Italy’s FTSE MIB slipped 0.85%.

The UK unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in the second quarter from 4.9% in the previous period. Labor productivity in the UK declined 0.5% on quarter in the second quarter. The Eurozone economy grew 2.0% on quarter during the second quarter after recording contraction for two consecutive periods.

Economics

US retail sales dropped 1.1% in July following a revised 0.7% rise in June.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 15.6% year-over-year during the first two weeks of August.

US industrial production increased 0.9% for July.

US business inventories rose 0.8% for June.

The NAHB housing market index fell to 75 in August.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET.