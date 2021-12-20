Mid-afternoon market update: Dow tumbles 500 points, Bluerock Residential growth shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 1.42% to 34,862.49 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 14,960.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.34% to 4,558.87.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,765,710 cases with around 827,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,746,830 cases and 477,550 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,213,760 COVID-19 cases with 617,830 deaths. In total, there were at least 275,075,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,372,280 deaths.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares fell by just 0.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Local Bounti Corporation LOCL +17.56% (Get Free Alerts for LOCL), up 10% and Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL +5.56% (Get Free Alerts for BHIL) up 7%.
In trading on Monday, financials shares tumbled 2.7%.
Top Headline
Carnival Corp CCL +2.93% reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter.
The cruise operator's quarterly revenue rose to $1.29 billion from $34 million in the year-ago period. However, analysts were expecting revenue of $1.41 billion. Carnival posted quarterly adjusted net loss of $2 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Society Pass Incorporated SOPA +265.53% shares shot up 232% to $11.00 after the company was added to the Russell 2000.
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. BRG +71.18% got a boost, shooting 71% to $26.45. Blackstone agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, extending its push into U.S. rental housing.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF +65.35% shares were also up, gaining 64% to $2.0850 after the company announced a liver cancer patient was cleared of all cancer lesions.
Equities Trading DOWN
Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT -47.49% shares tumbled 49% to $2.55 after reporting topline results for Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study for C. Difficile infection. The company said Ri-CoDIFy did not meet primary endpoint.
Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB -19.78% were down 26% to $3.7450. Spruce Biosciences shares jumped more than 102% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
Optical Cable Corporation OCC -24% was down, falling 25% to $4.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 5.1% to $67.22, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,793.80.
Silver traded down 1% Monday to $22.315 while copper rose 0.1% to $4.2985.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 1.38%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.83% and the German DAX 30 dipped 1.88%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.99%, French CAC 40 fell 0.82% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 1.63%.
The Eurozone current account surplus shrank to EUR 20.5 billion in October from EUR 31 billion in the year-ago period. The goods surplus, meanwhile, narrowed to EUR 17.8 billion from EUR 39 billion.
Economics
The index of leading economic indicators rose 1.1% for November, versus analysts’ expectations for a 0.8% growth.
Euro rebounds, range prevails Premium
EUR/USD is up on Monday, recovering after late Friday’s slide to 1.1237. The shared currency is among the top performers at the beginning of the week, amid an ongoing deterioration in sentiment across financial markets and after the week of the decision from the Fed, the BOE and the ECB.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
US Dollar Index remains steady above 96.30s, as strong-dollar narrative keeps unchanged
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, drops some 0.33%, sitting at 96.48 during the day as the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat, with major US equities falling between 1.51% and 2.86%.
Dogecoin to shakeout weak hands before DOGE spikes to $0.33
Dogecoin price is under pressure from a combination of fundamental and technical sources. Continued movement further south, likely until after the Christmas holiday. Major Ichimoku gaps increase volatility for upside potential.
EUR/USD rebounds to test 1.1300 amid strong euro performance
Its not quite clear why the euro has been the best performing G10 currency on the session so far this Monday but regardless, robust demand for the single currency has been enough to lift EUR/USD about 50 pips from earlier session lows in the 1.1230s to current levels near 1.1280.