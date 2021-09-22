Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges over 400 points, Stitch Fix shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.28% to 34,353.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 14,904.89. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.15% to 4,404.34.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,413,620 cases with around 678,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,531,490 cases and 445,760 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,090 COVID-19 cases with 591,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,573,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,709,420 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped 3.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included PBF Energy Inc. PBF +10.94% (Get Free Alerts for PBF), up 12% and CVR Energy, Inc. CVI +8.07% (Get Free Alerts for CVI) up 9%.
In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares rose by just 0.1%.
Top Headline
The Fed Reserve held the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% during its recent meeting. The Fed announced it would leave rates unchanged until the labor market reaches maximum employment.
Equities Trading UP
Marin Software Incorporated MRIN +61.86% shares shot up 62% to $9.22 after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google.
Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX +15.65% got a boost, shooting 16% to $41.06 after the company reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX +28.57% shares were also up, gaining 32% to $6.46 after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
Equities Trading DOWN
InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV +24.89% shares tumbled 25% to $8.70 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
Shares of Inotiv, Inc. NOTV +31.68% were down 23% to $38.28. Inotiv agreed to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp in a cash and stock transaction. The company also announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT +20.06% was down, falling 21% to $5.11 after the company announced that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint in Phase 3 Ri-CoDIFy studies.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $71.88, while gold traded down 0.6% to $1,767.30.
Silver traded up 0.3% Wednesday to $22.68 while copper rose 2.3% to $4.2220.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.99%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.6% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.03%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.47%, French CAC 40 jumped 1.29% and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 1.44%.
The consumer confidence indicator in the Eurozone increased 1.3 points to a reading of -4 in September.
Economics
Existing-home sales fell by 2% to 5.88 million in August.
US crude oil inventories dropped 3.481 million barrels in the week ending September 17, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Fed Reserve held the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% during its recent meeting. The Fed announced it would leave rates unchanged until the labor market reaches maximum employment.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD pares gains on Fed's hawkish shift
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3650, falling as the Fed signaled tapering could begin shortly and end in mid-2022. The prospects of US rate hike are boosting the dollar across the board.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.