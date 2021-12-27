Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges over 200 points, Microbot medical shares Spike higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 36,181.37 while the NASDAQ rose 1.19% to 15,838.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.07% to 4,776.31.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares climbed 1.7% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT +30.97%, up 24% and Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH +12.91%, up 11%.
In trading on Monday, utilities shares rose by just 0.2%.
Top Headline
News Corp NWS +1.24% agreed to acquire the Base Chemicals business for $295 million cash from S&P Global Inc SPGI +0.48% and IHS Markit Ltd INFO +0.86%.
Equities Trading UP
Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT +54.98%shares shot up 48% to $8.00 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. PYR +61.26% got a boost, shooting 90% to $4.7947.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. CVU +9.21% shares were also up, gaining 11% to $2.52 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
Equities Trading DOWN
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO -72.07% shares tumbled 70% to $12.02 after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. BVXV -16.55% were down 16% to $2.34 after the company priced an offering of roughly 3.81 million ADSs at $2.36 per ADS.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TCON -20.44% was down, falling 21% to $2.8661. The company announced results from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee review of interim safety and efficacy data from the ongoing ENVASARC pivotal trial.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $75.72, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,810.10.
Silver traded up 0.5% Monday to $23.045 while copper rose 2.2% to $4.4875.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.62%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.68% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.50%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 climbed 0.76% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.80%.
Economics
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' general business activity index for manufacturing in Texas dropped to 8.1 in December from 11.8 a month ago.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.