Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges 100 points, Zoom Video shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.29% to 35,723.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.28% to 15,651.92. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.27% to 4,670.49.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares gained by 2.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Newpark Resources, Inc. NR +6.99% (Get Free Alerts for NR), up 10% and Peabody Energy Corporation BTU +8.01% (Get Free Alerts for BTU) up 11%.
In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary shares fell 1.3%.
Top Headline
Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY -13.63% reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
Best Buy posted quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.91 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $11.91 billion, versus expectations of $11.56 billion.
Best Buy boosted its full-year enterprise comparable sales growth outlook to a range of 10.5% to 11.5%.
Equities Trading UP
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA +203.14% shares shot up 238% to $7.46 after the company announced its subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for the treatment of resistant depression in adults.
Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI +59.37% got a boost, shooting 68% to $2.2399. The company filed proxy statement for annual meeting after the market close on Monday.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO +173.46% shares were also up, gaining 161% to $16.93 after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Equities Trading DOWN
Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG -21.61% shares tumbled 23% to $3.03. Vinco Ventures reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.5% year-on-year, to $2.23 million.
Shares of Genius Sports Limited GENI -27.79% were down 31% to $9.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM -14.43% was down, falling 17% to $200.11. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported its customers that contribute more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months totaled 2,507, up 94% year-over-year. B of A Securities downgraded Zoom from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $385 to $270.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $78.69, while gold traded down 1.2% to $1,784.50.
Silver traded down 3.8% Tuesday to $23.385 while copper rose 0.4% to $4.4140.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.28%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.07% and the German DAX 30 dropped 1.11%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.15%, French CAC 40 fell 0.85% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 1.62%.
The IHS Markit Eurozone composite PMI climbed to 55.8 in November compared to October's six-month low level of 54.2, while manufacturing PMI rose to 58.6 in November from 58.3 in October. Germany’s composite PMI climbed to 52.8 in November versus an eight-month low of 52.0 in October, while French composite PMI rose to 56.3 in November from 54.7 in October.
Economics
The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 59.1 in November from a 10-month low level of 58.4 in October, while services PMI fell to 57.0 from 58.7.
The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 8 in November from 9 in the previous month
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with a soft tone near fresh 2021 lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its yearly slide to 1.1225, now trading around 1.1250. The dollar keeps rallying on speculation the US Federal Reserve will have to tighten rates on the back of skyrocketing inflation.
GBP/USD extends slide to mid-1.1300s on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.3350 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar capitalizes on rising US Treasury bond yields. Investors await the preliminary November Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold is heading towards November low at $1,758.81
Spot gold extended its slide below the 1,800 threshold, trading as low as $1,781.95 so far this Tuesday. USD retained its positive momentum after a brief downward corrective movement mid-London session and trades at fresh multi-month highs against most of its major rivals.
Altcoins to outperform leading cryptos
BTC is at risk of a deeper push south as upside potential is limited. Ethereum develops a bull-trap pattern, warning of some continued weakness. XRP may find some bullish momentum due to a key Ichimoku time-cycle.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.