Mid-afternoon market update: Dow rises 150 points, Accolade shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.43% to 36,224.50 while the NASDAQ rose 1.33% to 15,142.08. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 4,705.23.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose 2.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Permian Basin Royalty Trust PBT +12.92%, up 12% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT +16.73% up 13%.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares dipped by 1.1%.
Top Headline
Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI -9.75% reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 forecast.
Albertsons posted quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.61 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $16.73 billion, versus expectations of $16.08 billion.
Albertsons Companies raised its FY21 EPS guidance from $2.50-$2.60 to $2.90-$2.95.
Equities Trading UP
TSR, Inc. TSRI +28.75% shares shot up 22% to $10.90 following Q2 results. The company reported Q2 revenue of $23.9 million, versus $16.1 million year over year.
Shares of Accolade, Inc. ACCD +27.69% got a boost, shooting 24% to $23.82 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
Bark Inc BARK +27.36% shares were also up, gaining 29% to $4.66. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $140 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $137.3 million. BARK co-founder and executive chairman Matt Meeker will cecome CEO.
Equities Trading DOWN
Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI -9.75% shares tumbled 7% to $29.75. Albertsons Companies reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 forecast.
Shares of Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG -20.04% were down 23% to $4.1650. Bone Biologics shares surged 57% on Monday following the company's presentation at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference..
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB -11.34% was down, falling 11% to $14.77 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. The company announced preliminary revenue of approximately $36 million for its fourth quarter, below the consensus estimate of $36.58 million.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 3.8% to $81.16, while gold traded up 0.9% to $1,814.80.
Silver traded up 1.4% Tuesday to $22.765 while copper rose 1.7% to $4.4270.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.84%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.62%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.56%. The German DAX gained 1.1%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.95% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.66%.
Spanish industrial production climbed 4.8% year-over-year in November following a revised 0.7% decline in the previous month. Retail sales in the United Kingdom rose 0.6% on a like-for-like basis from a year ago in December.
Economics
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index climbed to a three-month high of 98.9 in December from 98.4 in the previous month.
Ignore the core – that is seldom the message for traders when they face US inflation data, but the times are changing. The final CPI report for 2021 comes as "sticker shocks" are seen across America, moving to the forefront of the political debate.