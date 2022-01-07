Mid-afternoon market update: Dow gains over 100 points, Aehr Test Systems shares slide

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 36,351.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 14,978.67. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,688.12.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 1.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Sabine Royalty Trust SBR +11.72%, up 11% and Ur-Energy Inc. URG +7.04% up 7%.
In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 1.7%.
Top Headline
The US economy added just 199,000 jobs in December, well below analysts’ estimates of 422,000. The unemployment rate, however, dropped to 3.9%, the lowest since February 2020. Wage growth was 4.7%, down slightly from 4.7% in November.
Equities Trading UP
Marin Software Incorporated MRIN +28.93% shares shot up 24% to $4.2899 after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
Shares of Absci Corporation ABSI +16.12% got a boost, shooting 16% to $7.14 after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck.
Discovery, Inc. DISCA +16.29% shares were also up, gaining 16% to $29.91 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $34 to $45.
Equities Trading DOWN
Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA -42.72% shares tumbled 42% to $1.86 after the company announced pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.
Shares of Aehr Test Systems AEHR -19.79% were down 18% to $16.75 after reporting Q2 results.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS -21.24% was down, falling 22% to $54.64 as the company posted downbeat Q1 sales.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $79.08, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,796.90.
Silver traded up 0.8% Friday to $22.375 while copper rose 1.2% to $4.4050.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.39%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.47%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.43%. The German DAX dropped 0.65%, French CAC 40 declined 0.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.13%.
French current account deficit widened to EUR 3.6 billion in November from a revised EUR 2.5 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 9.73 billion from EUR 7.70 billion. France's industrial production dropped 0.4% in November.
German trade surplus shrank to €12 billion in November from €16.8 billion in the year-ago period, while current account surplus fell to EUR 18.9 billion from EUR 21.7 billion. Industrial production in Germany fell 0.2% from a month ago in November. The Halifax house price index in the UK surged 9.8% year-over-year in December.
Economics
The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 1 to 481 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.
Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
