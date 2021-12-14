Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 100 points, Terminix shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,544.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 15,176.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.93% to 4,625.65.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,018,280 cases with around 819,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,703,640 cases and 475,880 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,191,940 COVID-19 cases with 616,980 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,213,560 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,331,800 deaths.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares climbed 0.4% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF +9.89% (Get Free Alerts for CNF), up 7% and GWG Holdings, Inc. GWGH +5.41% (Get Free Alerts for GWGH) up 6%.
In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell 2.7%.
Top Headline
Producer prices for final demand rose 0.8% from a month ago in November, the most since July. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting for a 0.5% increase.
Equities Trading UP
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX +17.54% shares shot up 17% to $43.83 after the company announced it will be acquired by Rentokil for $55 per share in cash and stock.
Shares of Landec Corporation LNDC +13.79% got a boost, shooting 15% to $10.83. Landec completed the sale of its Curation Food's fresh packaged salads and vegetables business for $73.5 million in cash to Taylor Farms Retail Inc.
MIND Technology, Inc. MIND +27.01% shares were also up, gaining 12% to $1.53 after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
Equities Trading DOWN
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. ADGI -78.55% shares tumbled 80% to $6.87 after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA -74.14% were down 71% to $3.5750 after the company reported top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris.
Generation Bio Co. GBIO -57.3% was down, falling 55% to $6.30 after the company provided an update on preclinical studies for its hemophilia A program.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $69.80, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,773.30.
Silver traded down 1.9% Tuesday to $21.91 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.26.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.84%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.67% and the German DAX 30 dropped 1.08%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.18%, French CAC 40 fell 0.69% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.02%.
Industrial production in the Eurozone increased 1.1% from a month ago in October. The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.2% during the three months to October, while the number of employed people rose by 149,000 on quarter to 32.506 million in the same period.
Economics
The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 98.4 points in November from a 7-month low level of 98.2 in the previous month.
Producer prices for final demand rose 0.8% from a month ago in November, the most since July. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting for a 0.5% increase.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?