Mid-afternoon market update: Crude oil rises over 1%, Aclaris Therapeutics shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 34,634.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 13,921.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,228.15.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NextDecade Corporation NEXT 49.71%, up 60%, and Peabody Energy Corporation BTU 11.62%, up 12%.
In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell 1%.
Top Headline
Thor Industries, Inc. THO 1.46% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Thor Industries reported quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.34 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.46 billion, versus expectations of $3.01 billion.
Equities Trading UP
NextDecade Corporation NEXT 49.71% shares shot up 60% to $5.56 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV 71.22% got a boost, shooting 70% to $20.30 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. VLDR 21.83% shares were also up, gaining 21% to $12.31 after it was announced the company will join the Russell 2000.
Equities Trading DOWN
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK 15.4% shares tumbled 16% to $11.11. HOOKIPA Pharma reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers.
Shares of Histogen Inc. HSTO 7.6% were down 8% to $0.9938 after the company reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering of 5.977 million shares priced at-the-market.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS 15.15% was down, falling 14% to $19.17. Aclaris Therapeutics announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $70.05, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,894.70.
Silver traded down 1.1% Tuesday to $27.715 while copper rose 0.4% to $4.5440.
Euro zone
European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.10%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.11% and the German DAX 30 slipped 0.23%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.25%, French CAC 40 rose 0.11% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.06%.
French current account deficit shrank to EUR 1.4 billion in April versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion a month ago, while trade deficit increased to EUR 6.24 billion from a revised EUR 6.14 billion. Industrial production in Germany fell 1% in April.
Economics
The NFIB small business optimism index fell slightly to 99.6 in May.
The US trade gap shrank to $68.9 billion in April versus a record high $75 billion gap a month ago. Imports to the US fell $3.8 billion to $273.9 billion in April, while exports rose by $2.3 billion to $205.0 billion.
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index jumped 14.5% year-over-year during the week ended June 5.
The number of job openings increased around 1.0 million from the prior month to a fresh record high of 9.286 million in April.
