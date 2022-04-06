U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 150 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.30% to 34,536.86 while the NASDAQ fell 1.83% to 13,944.60. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.86% to 4,486.14.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares jumped by 1.9% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cadiz Inc., up 5% and Unitil Corporation up 4%.
In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares fell 3.1%.
Top Headline
RPM International Inc. reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
RPM International posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.30 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.43 billion, versus expectations of $1.41 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares shot up 75% to $3.5350. Advent Technologies and Hyundai Motor Company entered into technology assessment, sales and development agreement.
Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. got a boost, shooting 43% to $12.89 after the company announced it will be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $13 per share in cash.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. shares were also up, gaining 31% to $7.36. Sunshine Biopharma announced that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
Equities Trading DOWN
Celsion Corporation shares tumbled 18% to $5.10 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. were down 18% to $5.07 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $12 to $6.
Guardforce AI Co., Limited was down, falling 33% to $1.14 as the company reported pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 5.2% to $96.68, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,923.60.
Silver traded down 0.4% Wednesday to $24.435 while copper fell 1.5% to $4.7255.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.53%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.34%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.64%. The German DAX declined 1.89%, French CAC 40 fell 2.21% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 2.06%.
Factory orders in Germany dropped 2.2% from a month ago in February. The S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI fell to 52.8 in March from 56.3 in February, while German construction PMI declined to 50.9 in March from 54.9. The IHS Markit France Construction PMI fell to 48.4 in March from 50 in the previous month.
Economics
US crude oil inventories increased by 2.421 million barrels to 412.4 million barrels during the week ended April 1st, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Federal Open Market Committee issued minutes of its latest meeting.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles around 0.7500 amid risk-aversion
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to retain the 0.7500 threshold after FOMC Meeting Minutes exacerbated the dismal mood. Tension in Eastern Europe and inflation under the spotlight.
EUR/USD piercing 1.0900 after FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD ends another day in the red after Minutes showed that participants judged that it would be appropriate to move the stance of monetary policy towards a neutral posture expeditiously.
XAUUSD extends consolidation above $1,900.00
Gold trades around $1,925.54, still unable to attract investors as per trading in quite a limited intraday range. XAU has been flat for over a week, with daily candles showing little to no bodies, as the risk-averse environment boosts demand for both safe-haven assets.
TRX plummets, aiming for $0.05
TRX price has printed large bearish candles on the 3-day chart. Tron price displays bearish control on the RSI. Invalidation for the downtrend is a rally into the $0.08 zone.
The FX market is running on partial stories and turning its back on a wider perspective
The situation in Ukraine is dire, indeed, and the west is falling short. The headlines today are about sanctioning oligarchs when insiders–all insiders–say oligarchs are just puppets about whom Putin cares nothing. They cannot influence him to change a single thing.