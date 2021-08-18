Mid-afternoon market update: Crude oil down 1.5%, Tuya shares plummet

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.27% to 35,249.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.06% to 14,664.67. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,438.73.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,017,890 cases with around 623,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,285,850 cases and 432,510 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,416,180 COVID-19 cases with 570,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 208,653,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,383,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cango Inc. CANG 13.45%, up 14% and Uxin Limited UXIN 9.83% up 12%.
In trading on Wednesday, real estate fell 0.8%.
Top Headline
Target Corporation TGT 2.09% reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
Target reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.64 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $3.49 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $25.16 billion, versus estimates of $25.08 billion. The company also reported a $15 billion buyback plan.
Equities Trading UP
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW 9.92% shares shot up 11% to $201.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Shares of Alcon Inc. ALC 12.58% got a boost, shooting 12% to $80.16 after the company announced upbeat Q2 results and raised its guidance.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX 54.07% shares were also up, gaining 43% to $21.90. Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 265% on Tuesday after the company announced that it received a written pre-investigational new drug response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for MMS019.
Equities Trading DOWN
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. NREF 10.45% shares tumbled 11% to $20.71 as the company priced its 2 million share common stock offering at $21 per share.
Shares of Tuya Inc. TUYA 19.2% were down 18% to $12.28 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Non-GAAP loss per ADS of $(0.04), while the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 118% year-on-year to $84.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $78 million. Tuya sees Q3 revenue of $83 million - $86 million below the analyst consensus of $109.9 million.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT 16.93% was down, falling 15% to $138.47 despite reporting upbeat earnings and sales for the first quarter.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $65.60, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,786.20.
Silver traded down 0.9% Wednesday to $23.455 while copper fell 2% to $4.1220.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.14%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.18% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.28%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.16%, French CAC 40 fell 0.73% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.50%.
The consumer price inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at 2.2% year-over-year in July, while construction output increased 2.8% year-over-year in June.
The consumer price inflation rate in the UK declined to 2.0% year-over-year in July from 2.5% in the prior month, while output prices rose 4.9% year-over-year in July.
Economics
US housing starts dropped 7% to an annual rate of 1.543 million units in July, while building permits increased 2.6% to an annual rate of 1.635 million.
US crude oil inventories dropped 3.234 million barrels in the August 13th week, versus a 0.447 million drop in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Federal Open Market Committee released minutes of its latest meeting.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears
EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.
GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence
Markets offer a mixed reaction to the Minutes and gold is steady. The US dollar is on the verge of a critical move towards daily resistance. Gold's bearish Doji and the confluence of resistance leaves the bias bearish.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.