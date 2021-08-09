Mid-afternoon market update: Aterian falls after Q2 results, Select Interior Concepts shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.17% to 35,150.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 14,874.23. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.01% to 4,436.62.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,765,100 cases with around 616,820 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,969,950 cases and 428,300 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,165,670 COVID-19 cases with 563,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 202,803,140 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,296,910 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 0.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included National Western Life Group, Inc. NWLI 14.92%, up 18% and 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN 8.6% up 8%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.3%.

Top Headline

DISH Network Corporation DISH 0.67% reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.

DISH Network reported quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, exceeding market estimates of $0.88 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $4.49 billion, versus analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. GNOG 50.77% shares shot up 52% to $18.60 after the company and DraftKings announced they entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.56 billion.

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX 47.32% got a boost, shooting 30% to $87.44 after the company reported Q2 results and issued a business update.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. SIC 29.79% shares were also up, gaining 30% to $14.28 after the company announced it will be acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for $411 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM 46.5% shares tumbled 45% to $28.06 after the company said it received a letter from the FDA regarding the NDA for AXS-05 that stated the FDA "identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time." The company also released Q2 results.

Shares of Aterian, Inc. ATER 33.29% were down 33% to $5.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

BioVie Inc. BIVI 29.96% was down, falling 32% to $8.75 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.3% to $66.02, while gold traded down 1.8% to $1,731.60.

Silver traded down 3.7% Monday to $23.42 while copper fell 1.4% to $4.2895.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.15%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.15% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.10%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.13%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.54%.

Germany's trade surplus increased to EUR 16.3 billion in June from EUR 15.4 billion in the year-ago period, while current account surplus widened to EUR 22.5 billion from EUR 20.3 billion.

Economics

The number of job openings increased by 590,000 to 10.073 million in June.