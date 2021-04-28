- Overview of market sentiment at the open & headlines in play (00:00).

- $MSFT fell over 3% after-market despite good numbers (6:36).

- $GOOGL up over 4% after-market post earnings (8:27).

- $AMD gave a bullish forecast in latest earnings report (9:15).

- $BA $AAPL $FB due after-market today (9:34).

- Australia's core prices slow to record low (10:06).

- Yemen's Houthis say fired drone at Southern Saudi airbase (11:03).

- Copper prices lower overnight on Chile President bill news (11:18).

- What to expect from the FOMC and Powell in today's meeting (14:08).

 

EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.

GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.

XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC

Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.

XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally

XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.

Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for

The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns. 

