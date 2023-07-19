The rally in US stocks extended on the back of good bank earnings and AI. Microsoft jumped up to 6% to a fresh all-time-high yesterday as progress on the regulatory front regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the news that its Microsoft 365 Copilot, based on OpenAI’s artificial intelligence, will be broadly available and cost $30 per month per user got investors rushing back to the stock and extend the November-to-date rally to 72%! The S&P500 and Nasdaq 100 to fresh highs since the first months of 2022.
On the data front, the softer-than-expected retail sales and production data from the US came to soften the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks’ hands yesterday, and kept the US yields downbeat, which also helped boost stock valuations in parallel to earnings.
The US dollar index consolidates at the lowest levels since April 2022, The EURUSD bounced lower after hitting 1.1275 on dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials.
Across the Channel, softer-than-expected UK inflation sent Cable below 1.30.
Today, all eyes are on Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Tesla earnings.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
