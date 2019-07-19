Americans are pleased with the economy at mid-summer and expect the good times to continue and perhaps improve.
The University of Michigan preliminary sentiment index for July edged up to 98.4 from 98.2 in June. The forecast had been for a reading of 98.5. The index of current conditions dropped to 111.1 from 111.9 and the expectations gauge rose to 90.1 from 89.3.
FXStreet
“Consumer sentiment remained largely unchanged in early July from June, remaining at quite favorable levels since the start of 2017,” said the survey chief economist Richard Curtin in the accompanying statement.
Sentiment reading have been strong for more 30 months after rising to 98.2 in December 2016 from 93.8 that November. Monthly variation has been muted with a range 10.2 points from 91.2 in January 2019 to 101.4 in March 2018. The January low was a brief reaction to the partial government shutdown in late December and January which had little or no economic impact. The economy expanded at a 3.1% annual rate in the first quarter. Excluding the January low the sentiment range has been just 8 points, 93.4 to 101.4.
By comparison in the two years to June 2016 the variation was almost twice as great at 15.6, from 82.5 in August 2014 to 98.1 in January 21015.
Retail sales illustrate the high levels of consumer satisfaction. Consumption has been on a modest upswing this year. Overall purchases rose 0.4% in June, better than the 0.1% consensus prediction. Sales have been positive for four straight months and for five out of the last six. Spending in the so-called control group, the government’s consumption component of GDP climbed 0.7% in June more than double the 0.3% forecast. They also been ahead for four months in a row and five of the last six.
This report is the first of two consumer sentiment measures to come out before the Federal Reserve FOMC policy meeting in two weeks. The second is from the Conference Board which will release its gauge of consumer confidence on July 30th. Over the past two years this measure has registered the strongest levels of consumer optimism almost two decades.
The Fed is widely expected to cut rate by at least 25 basis points even though the economy shows no signs of a recession. The current fed funds futures show a 56.9% chance of a 0.25% cut and a 43.1% chance for a 0.50% reduction.
CME Group
Chairman Jerome Powell said at his Congressional testimony earlier this month that a cut might be “appropriate” to help sustain the economic recovery. He noted that the booming labor economy was delivering wages gains and employment to workers whom had been left out of prior expansions. The bank has also cited the trade dispute with China, Brexit and the slowdown in global economic growth as additional reasons that a rate cut might be needed.
Inflation is also running below the Fed’s 2% target. The core PCE rate was 1.6% year to year in May and has fallen from 2.0% in December.
FXStreet
Consumer expectations of inflation and unemployment as depicted in the Michigan Surveys seem to run counter to the standard Phillips Curve model with higher percentage of consumers anticipating both rising unemployment and higher interest rates which the survey associates with increasing inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed but off daily lows
The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved by less-than-anticipated in July, coming in at 98.4 vs. the 98.5 expected.
GBP/USD trading marginally lower daily basis but above 1.2500
The Pound gave back some of its Thursday’s gain on dollar’s relief. The GBP/USD pair broke a daily descendant trend line coming from June’s high and holds above it, leaving little room for sellers to act.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.