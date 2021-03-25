Banxico’s Board kept its policy rate unchanged at 4.0%; the wording signals a shift from a dovish to a cautious tone. All five Board members voted to keep the policy rate on hold.
Key points
- The easing cycle is done; the next movement will likely be a hike, but will not take place anytime soon and will be driven by the Fed
- Banxico’s Board explicitly acknowledged that base effects will further push up inflation, but that the rise will prove temporary and inflation will fall back to below-4.0% levels
- The aim is to signal that this rise will not come as a surprise and in a context of weak demand, that the Board will not react to this
- Banxico’s Board will not be in a rush to start a hiking cycle
- We expect Banxico to leave the policy rate unchanged the rest of the year and throughout 2022
