Often times short-term traders are stuck in their mind in trading index futures which see conflicted price movements from the overnight session into the RTH session. As a trader of the futures market, one needs to be positioned appropriately in order to trade instruments which are trending and those that are respecting technical analysis. I find a lot of futures traders getting squeezed out of their game for a few simple yet hard to overcome habits. The first is lack of patience to allow prices from the premarket to transition into the RTH session. The second is the psychological barrier which puts the traders' mind above all else and always wanting to question the market makers move rather than stopping out of their own trade and accepting the fact that they were incorrect in their trade idea and overall trade management. The third is merely lack of a plan. Trading is like business; wrong decisions will immediately show in your P&L and you will have no one but yourself to blame. Always start out with a manageable plan and don't be shy to assess how much you can lose in a specific day before you venture to throw that ill-timed order out onto the order board.
In recent price action, precious metals Gold, Silver, Platinum appear to be holding support while Palladium is on a blast trading very accurately to technical measurements. Copper is conflicted and pullsback alongside index futures and copper equates to growth and spending and a lot of that post vaccine development for the pandemic, has always been up for debate. Meanwhile for intraday and swing traders of metals futures, we present our trade idea below:
