The metal markets have starting 2022 on an extremely bullish note and that trend is unlikely to change anytime soon.
There are plenty of reasons why Commodities are on the move from rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply vs soaring demand, logistical bottlenecks to ever growing supply chain issues – all combined with a very disruptive economic recovery from the pandemic that shows no signs of end in sight.
At the same time, the switch toward a greener world is creating fresh demand for metals such as Aluminium, Copper, Lithium, Nickel and Silver, which are all key to the green energy revolution.
Aluminium, Copper, Lithium and Nickel prices have surpassed decade highs in recent months off the back of a "triple deficit" – low inventories, low spare capacity and low investment, which is pushing the price of the entire commodities complex higher. On top of all of this, global demand is booming at record pace, especially from China in their aggressive drive to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics.
Silver spent the most of 2021, lagging behind the rest of its peers, however the current rally suggests Silvers fortunes could be about to turn.
Historically, Silver has a well-documented track record of staging spectacular comebacks, when you least expect it. But once it gets going, it really gets going.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
