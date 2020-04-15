Gold broke the March highs to resume its rally for the 4th straight day, hitting an 8-year high of $1747. USD funding stress eased further, prompting traders to revert towards proactively buying metals. Silver continue to rise vs Gold and USD as XAGUSD further broke Feb trendline resistance. especially as the US deficit is widely estimated to reach $3.8 trillion this year with debt hitting 100% of GDP. As equities show more optimism on slowing growth of corona virus cases, will the same rationalisation applies to the upcoming dismal earnings season?
Oil extended its decline as markets returned from Easter Holiday, with US crude losing for the 3rd straight session to hit $20.30. Oil pushed higher early Sunday night, only to get slammed back down and then chop sideways to finish unchanged on Monday. But Tuesday proved a different story amid doubts with China's demand.
Virus news was largely more of the same but some talk of lifting some lockdown restrictions in May in the US and Europe was positive, though not really reflected in markets.
Today's rally in equities was led by consumer discretionary stocks and technology, with these two as the only losing sectors.
The notable directional move came in gold as it rose above the March highs to the best levels since 2012. The reality of central bank balance sheets and government deficits is dawning on the market and ETF flows show a steady bid in oil. Overlooked is that the worst-case virus scenarios have probably been avoided – things like government collapses and general panic. That diminishes the risk of liquidation of gold reserves, at least for now.
Technically, gold shows little major resistance until the all-time highs. Futures also continue to trade at a premium to spot in what's likely a sign that physical holders don't want to sell because of the difficulty in delivering right now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus
Having turned south from the month’s high the previous day, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6315 at the start of the Asian session on Thursday. Aussie employment data will be in focus, for now, US statistics, pandemic updates will also be the key.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength
USD/JPY remains mildly positive around 107.50 ahead of Tokyo open. The pair bounced off two-week low the previous day amid broad USD strength, mainly driven by the risk aversion. US Jobless Claims, coronavirus in focus.
Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.
WTI: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers
While extending its bounce from the current month’s low, flashed the previous day, WTI takes rounds to $20.15 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. With this, the black gold paves way for another failure to slip below $19.00 as it earlier recovered from $19.02 during the late-March.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.