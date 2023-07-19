Sectorally surging as everything not defensive advanced - but advance-decline line and new highs new lows are still very good – the key ratios keep pointing to there being more in this rally (bonds internally and stocks to bonds ratios). And as yesterday‘s retail sales didn‘t disrupt the no recession narrative or Fed having more room to turn hawkish – this and more covered in yesterday‘s video dissecting the early US session – stocks did shake off the initial hesitation, and decisively surged, delivering good trade opportunities.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
Gold, Silver and miners
Precious metals left gold sticking out on a daily basis – silver has better prospects to break out of the consolidation but no earlier than tomorrow. At a minimum today, metals are to consolidate around the zero mark at best – the objective is to repel sellers and withstand the daily dollar return. If that happens, all the more it points to a new upleg being underway. Remember my yesterday‘s words from the extra video analysis – USD needn‘t to tank more, it‘s enough it keeps below 101.
Crude Oil
Crude oil buyers moved in with vigor, and prices didn‘t breach $74 – that means consolidation above $75 is likely next, and on similar days when the dollar is rising, it looks as black gold doing better than copper while precious metals have to come from behind.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
