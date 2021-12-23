US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.050.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 72.58.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 161.08.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 36 ticks Higher and trading at 4695.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1806.70. Gold is 45 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading mainly Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/22/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/22/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much ion the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets geared towards the Upside with the Dow closing Higher by 261 points and the other indices trading Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the euphoria that started on Tuesday continued into Wednesday as the Dow gained 261 points and the other indices fared better as well. Today is the last trading day prior to the Christmas holiday and I think everyone wants to take a break. This has been a tough year on many fronts and many levels. Besides Covid 19, we now have numerous variants to deal, people that refuse to get vaccinated and wind up spreading that deadly virus. An economy besieged by inflation and looming interest rate hikes that will happen in 2022. Yet despite it all there are things to be grateful for. Unemployment hasn't been this low in over 50 years and wages are higher. So, we can all take some time and show gratitude for whatever we have. We'll be back on Monday the 27th and we wish all of you a safe and happy holiday!!!