German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been re-elected for a fourth term while the far-right nationalists have made a historic surge in federal elections.

Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc has seen its worst result in almost 70 years but will remain the largest in parliament. Her party was helped by her main challenger, Martin Schulz’s Social Democrats, performing even worse.

Jamaica Coalition

The job is far from done for Merkel. She needs to put together a coalition government as quickly as possible. However, it is easier said than done... the most likely coalition would be of the CDU, the Greens and the FDP — dubbed a Jamaica coalition because the colors of the different parties match those of the Jamaican flag.

The German industry body has called for a quick coalition. It is a no-brainer that a quick coalition would boost business confidence and vice versa.

A coalition government also means Merkel will be on a weak footing when battling another round of [potential] debt crisis in Greece or other beleaguered nation. The rise of the far-right AfD is a matter of concern as well and could cause jitters in the market. Moreover, it tells us that far-right nationalism is by no means dead in Europe.

What to expect of EUR/USD?

Euro opened lower at 1.1898 post-Merkel's disappointing victory. The currency pair rose to a high of 1.1936 in Europe before trimming gains to trade around 1.19 handle. Historical data shows the EUR/USD could suffer 2% drop from the current level of 1.19 in three-months to Dec 31.

The chart above shows the performance of the EUR/USD pair in three months post-German elections. Four out of seven times, EUR/USD suffered around 2% drop.

The odds are high that the historical pattern would be repeated this time as-

The EUR/USD rally looks overdone on the technical charts

Daily Chart

The 14-day RSI is unwinding its gains and sloping lower along with the Stochastic. Price chart also shows a head and shoulders formation. A break below neckline support of 1.1846 would signal the rally has topped out at 1.2092 and the pair could then proceed to test 1.16 handle [target as per the measured height method].

Weekly Chart - Indicators are fast losing altitude

Macro factors also favor a correction in the EUR/USD

China PPI may have bottomed out. Another uptick in the PPI could lift the US inflation expectations and the US dollar

US Dollar is usually the strongest in Q4.

The Fed will begin the balance sheet taper in October. The Fed has hinted at a December rate hike followed by three rate hikes in 2018. Meanwhile, the ECB is yet to begin the QE taper and is at least a year and a half away from the first rate hike.

Thus, EUR/USD could end the year around 1.1660 [2% drop from the current level]. The probability of a bigger drop is high, given the odds are stacked in favor of a rebound in the US Dollar.