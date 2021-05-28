Robust economic data, huge fiscal spending boost appetite in stocks. Value, meme, and cannabis stocks gain as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain under a decent selling pressure into the weekend. Oil companies couldn’t benefit from firmer oil prices this week, due to the increased pressure from environmental groups and activists, but BP is approaching the buy zone as oil companies remain a good reflation play, after all.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.2150 after robust US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2150, significantly down on the day, as US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected. Other figures also show a steaming hot economy. Earlier, the greenback was underpinned by President Biden's big budget.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.