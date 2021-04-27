In the last few weeks of the Q1 2021 Wall Street earnings season we have seen many companies including financial institutions, big banks, aerospace companies and others release their earnings reports with some showing positive surprises while others disappointed. This week is one of the most important ones in the earnings season as most mega-cap companies will be publishing their earnings reports for Q1 of 2021. These companies tend to have the biggest effect on indices since they carry the largest weight and have by far the biggest influence and market capitalisation. Today, we will be receiving several key reports from companies which include Alphabet (Google), 3M, General Electric, Eli Lilly, Starbucks, Microsoft and others. These earnings come at a sensitive time for stock investors with all major US indices trading at record highs. Expectations are high and any major deviations from forecasts could lead to a much larger than expected move both in the stock price and by extension, in the index.

Positive surprise for Tesla earnings while company sells $100 million of Bitcoin

Tesla had a positive start to the year with profits up and record deliveries of its electric cars while Elon Musk's company reported slightly lower-than-expected Q1 revenue at $10.39 billion (exp. $10.41 billion) and better-than-expected EPS at $0.93 (exp. $0.80). Several factors have contributed to this positive performance which may include a general move towards green energy seen in many western countries, the popularity of the brand, due in part to the character of Elon Musk himself and the wide range of innovation being carried out by the company. However, it is also important to keep in mind that Tesla had $438 million in Q1 net profit and around $100 million gain is said to be linked to Bitcoin trading which the company made headlines for buying not too long ago. Since that purchase bitcoin prices have soared and the decision of the company to liquidate some of its crypto assets may be interesting considering the timing.