US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.345.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 63.10.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 26 ticks and trading at 165.28.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 100 ticks Lower and trading at 4370.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1791.40. Gold is 70 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well with many of the exchanges trading in negative triple digit territory.

Possible challenges to traders today

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Mortgage Delinquencies is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 2 PM EST to coincide with the release of the Fed Meeting Minutes held in July. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 2 PM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 2 PM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/18/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/18/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed basis as we see much evidence of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets traded Lower as the Dow dropped 383 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market

Commentary

Yesterday morning the Dow attempted to regain composure as it nearly reached Tuesday close. I said nearly as it didn't and clearly after 2 PM EST when the Fed Meeting Minutes was released the markets dropped off a cliff. Why? Because it came to light that at the last FOMC Meeting some members wanted to hike rates prematurely and the holdback was the Fed Chair himself Jerome Powell. Previously the Fed had telegraphed that rates would increase by 2023 but some of these folks wanted to do so sooner as opposed to later. Such a move would have been a disaster for the US markets as it would send a signal that we have no confidence in the recovery. Some of these members really need to brush up on history and realize what could happen if cooler minds don't prevail.