Since the sector rotation was unfolding in mid Feb 2021, restaurants and bars sector has been very resilient with a number of them outperform the indices.
In this video, you will find out 3 stocks - MCD (McDonalds Corporation), SBUX (Starbucks Corp) and YUM (YUM Brands Inc) set to breakout from the Wyckoff re-accumulation structure to resume trend trading with these tell-tale signs. Low risk entries via pullback trading or breakout trading together with the key levels are covered in the video. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:35 MCD (McDonalds Corporation).
-
4:56 SBUX (Starbucks Corp).
-
8:45 YUM (YUM Brands Inc).
