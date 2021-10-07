Japan news

- Japan Aug Preliminary Leading Index CI: 101.8 v 102.0e; Coincident Index: 91.5 v 91.5e.

- Japan Sept Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.3% prior.

- Japan Sept FX Reserves $1.41T v $1.42T prior.

- BOJ quarterly Regional Economic Report (Sakura): Downgrades assessments of 5 of 9 regions. Cited summer surge in infection cases and production cuts from supply shortages.

- Fitch: Expects Kishida Admin to announce stimulus package ahead of Oct 31st general elections.

Korea

- South Korea Aug Current Account (BOP): $7.5B v $8.2B prior (16th consecutive surplus); Balance of Goods (BOP): $5.6B v $5.7B prior.

- South Korea said to begin transition away from coronavirus rules starting Nov 9th - Korea Daily.

- South Korea Vice Fin Min: To flexibly adjust sales volume of Govt bonds according to maturity to stabilize markets.

China/Hong Kong

- China President Xi will speak on Taiwan Policy on Oct 9th speech - Taiwan press.

- Senior White House official: Pres Biden and Pres Xi will hold a virtual meeting before the end of 2021.

Europe

- ECB said to be studying new bond buying plan for when PEPP ended, plan to prevent widening of spreads. New program would complement older asset purchase plan.

North America

- Senate Democrats signaled they would accept GOP Leader McConnell short-term debt ceiling raise offer for two months.

- White House Press Sec Psaki stated that the Administration would take more steps as needed on oil prices; Declined to comment on potential release of crude from Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

- Energy Sec Granholm noted in an interview that release of crude oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve was a 'tool that's under consideration' to tame fuel price rises; Did not rule out a ban on crude oil exports.