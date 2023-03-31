Markets
Yesterday, first German regional CPI’s (North Rhine Westphalia) and Spanish headline CPI declining from 6.0% to 3.1% (HICP) suggested EMU March inflation slowed faster than expected. European yields nosedived up to 10 bps+ at the open. Maybe the ECB had more room keep a wait-and-see approach than indicated until now. However, the story wasn’t that straightforward. Markets even found themselves wrongfooted. Other regional German CPI release showed a monthly rise of up to 1.0%. German HICP inflation in the end printed at 1.1% M/M, resulting in a higher than expected 7.8% Y/Y (from 9.3%). The monthly dynamics indicate inflation stickiness to persist. Spanish core CPI easing only marginally from 7.6% to 7.5% also put the positive headline surprise in perspective. EMU interest rates staged an impressive intraday reversal. Bund yields even finished the day between 9.5 bps (2.-y) and 1.3 bps (30-y) higher. Both the 2-y and 10-y yield arrived at first resistance near 2.75% and 2.40% respectively. US yield moves again were far less outspoken. US jobless claims stayed just below 200k, but that didn’t change the dynamics. The US curve inverted slightly further (2-y +2 bps; 30-y -2.5 bps). Fed members Collins, Kashkari and Barkin in one way or another acknowledged inflationary risks, but took a balance approach as they ponder the impact of recent turmoil on lending. Equity markets weren’t disturbed by the intraday yields rebound. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 1.28% and is less than 1.0% from the early March top. US indices gained between 0.43% (Dow) and 0.73% (Nasdaq). Rising interest rate support further propelled the euro. EUR/USD came within reach of the 1.093 top (close 1.0905). The decline of the yen slowed (USD/JPY closed 132.70). EUR/GBP again finished near the 0.88 pivot.
Contrary to yesterday, Asian equities this morning join yesterday’s positive momentum from WS gaining up to 1.0%. China official PMI’s were strong (composite 57 from 56.4), indicating the recovery is gaining traction, especially in the services sector (58.2). Japanese activity data (Feb retail sales, production) also printed strong. Tokyo CPI (ex-fresh food and energy) rose from 3.1% to 3.4%, for now with little impact on the 10-y yield (0.325%). US Treasuries and the dollar are trading little changed this morning. Later today, the calendar is well filled with the EMU flash CPI (headline expected 1.1% M/M and 7.10% Y/Y from 8.50%, core seen rising from 5.6%, to 5.7%). In the US, core PCE deflator (February) probably will make little progress toward the 2.0% target (0.4% M/M and 4.70%Y/Y). Also keep and eye at the Chicago PMI. Inflation data might confirm that there still work to be done for a sustained return to 2.0%, but after this week’s rebound in yields, a meaningful upward surprise is probably needed to extend the move (Cf resistance levels in German yields supra). A constructive risk sentiment, might keep the dollar in the defensive. EUR/USD breaking beyond 1.093 might open the way for a revisit of the 1.1033 YTD top.
News and views
The central bank of Mexico eased the tightening pace from 50 bps to 25 bps. The policy rate now stands at 11.25%. Banxico had hinted at the slowdown back in the February meeting. Yesterday, the central bank refrained from giving guidance on rates further out, saying it’ll depend on the inflation path, “considering the monetary policy stance already attained”. Banxico said inflation decreased more than expected in February, from 7.91% to 7.62% and bi-weekly readings suggest a further slowdown to 7.12% in March. Core inflation is also on the retreat, be it at a very gradual pace (8.29% in February, 8.15% in March, bi-weekly figure). The inflation target stands at 3% +/- 1 ppt. The Mexican peso yesterday erased minor intraday gains after the decision with markets expecting the peak in the policy to be here or very near. That said, the currency is still trading near strongest levels in five years (USD/MXN 18.10).
South Africa’s central bank jacked up rates yesterday by 50 bps to 7.75%, double the 25 bps move expected by analysts. The rationale behind the larger-than-anticipated hike was another upward revision to inflation, which is now seen at 6% this year, from 5.4% before. Average price increases for 2024 and 2025 are seen at 4.9% (+0.1 ppt) and 4.5% (unch.). Core inflation should ease from 5.1% in 2023 to 4.5% in 2025. Risks remain tilted to the upside, SARB governor Kganyago said. The growth picture doesn’t look too bright, due to the largescale power outages and delivered monetary tightening. GDP in 2023 could come in at a mere 0.2% before picking up to 1% and 1.1% in the years thereafter. For this reason markets start pricing in rate cuts from November already. The South African rand yesterday nevertheless profited, appreciating from USD/ZAR 18.10 to 17.82, the strongest ZAR level in a month.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 after dismal German data, EU/ US inflation eyed
EUR/USD is extending the pullback below 1.0900 after Germany's Retail Sales disappointed by a wide margin early Friday. The pair retreats from weekly highs amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as investors turn cautious ahead of the Eurozone and US inflation data.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2400 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2400, having eased from two-month highs at 1.2423 in the early European morning. The pair is weighed down by the mixed UK economic data and a minor pullback in the US Dollar. Focus now remains on the US PCE data.
Gold: Inflation data, $1,973 support to restrain bears
Gold price pares weekly losses while easing from an intraday high to $1,980 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal traces the market’s consolidation ahead of the key Eurozone and the US inflation clues.
Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” ECB President Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 bps rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.