Outlook: The Fed starts its 2-day policy meeting today with a rising number of analysts saying “Gee, maybe it won’t be the last hike, after all.” Doubts are rising because the economy remains robust and some indicators point to inflation staying sticky. That’s point 1.

Point 2 is that while the US may be headed for recession, Germany is already there and things are not looking up. The drop in the latest IFO business sentiment index led to an immediate drop in the euro.

Even the FT has an article about the traders getting it wrong. “Analysts say investors’ expectations that rates are close to their peak are likely to prove over optimistic.” We may get a soft landing in the US—Goldman gives only a 20% probability of a recession in the next year and the Peterson Institute chief economist Posen says US inflation could come down without a recession because this is “an economy where labour traditionally has less bargaining power.” But not in the UK and Europe, where recession is pretty much inevitable if not already in play.

On US inflation, the PMI data shows only slight inflation in manufacturing input or output prices. Selling prices had the slowest rate of inflation in the current 38-month sequence of increases. But services are a different story. “Service providers recorded an elevated pace of increase in operating expenses, with wage costs the main driver behind inflation amid greater challenges to retain staff…. “The pace of increase at services firms was steeper than the long-run series average.”

As Wolf Street points out, core services CPI was up 6.2% y/y and core services PCE prices were 5.4%. The S&P report names services as having “sticky inflation” and saying out loud the “stickiness of price pressures meanwhile remains a major concern.”

The S&P report also says “…. growth is being entirely driven by the service sector, and in particular rising spending from international clients, which is helping offset a becalmed manufacturing sector and increasingly subdued demand from US households and businesses.

“Furthermore, business optimism about the year-ahead outlook has deteriorated sharply to the lowest seen so far this year. The darkening picture adds downside risks to output growth in the coming months which, alongside the slowing in the pace of expansion in July, will keep alive fear that the US economy may yet succumb to another downturn before the year is out. “

“The stickiness of price pressures meanwhile remains a major concern. As the survey index of selling prices has acted as a reliable leading indicator of consumer price inflation, anticipating the easing to 3% in June, it sends a worrying signal that further falls in the rate of inflation below 3% may prove elusive in the near term.”

To sum it up: the US economy is stronger than the European economy, and especially in contrast to Germany, where the disappointingly slow Chinese recovery is dimming hopes of recovery. The top subject in Europe is growth, or rather the lack of it. Germany is already in recession. In contrast, while US growth is slowing, the top subject is inflation, and inflation in services is back in the spotlight with the PMI report.

Tidbit: Bloomberg reports “In April, business economists were evenly split on the prospects for a US recession. Now they’ve become the latest group to retreat from the unrealized downturn predictions that marked the past year. A strong majority of respondents to a National Association for Business Economics survey now say the odds of a recession in the next 12 months are 50% or less. More than one in four respondents in the July survey put the chance of a downturn in the next year as low as 25%—or less.” So there.

Further, “’We were wrong,’ longtime Morgan Stanley bear Mike Wilson wrote, saying 2023 had higher valuations than expected as inflation retreated. But JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic sees a selloff in the horizon due to a delayed impact from hikes and a ‘troubling’ geopolitical backdrop.”

Forecast: Sentiment started to shift yesterday on the PMI reports. The lousy PMI reports from the eurozone stand in contrast to those in the US, less bad on the output front but showing a big, fat sticky inflation problem in services.

Mr. Powell would have to deny firmly and repeatedly that tomorrow’s hike is not the last in order for the market to resist naming the Fed dovish. They can’t help it, poor dears. But an increasing amount of focus and commentary admits inflation is sticky and the Fed’s 2% target is NOT within reach. This is dollar-favorable but the combination of pushme/pullyou could make for some spiky moves.

We had thought only last Friday that the dollar gain would be transitory. Now it looks like it could be longer-lasting. But again, a lot depends on whether Mr. Powell manages to get the message across that this is not the last hike.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time someone says “higher for longer” is a dead duck.

