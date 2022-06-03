Stocks
Market math
– 5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2020 Major Top 5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top 5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP 5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low
5/12 was a very good low. 5/14 (Saturday = 5/16 x 2) was close in price and one day ahead of a a good high. 5/19 was close in price and one day ahead of the low of the month. Score – 4 out of 4 good dates = 100%.
Fibonacci – 5/3, 5/12, 5/16. 5/28 5/3 was a pass. 5/12 was a very good low. 5/16 was close in price and one day ahead of a very good high. Score – 3 out of 3 good days = 100%. Astro – 5/2, 5/4, 5/9, 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27* 5/2 was a very good short term low. 5/4 was a pass. 5/9 and 5/13 were not effective. 5/16 was close in price and one day ahead of a very good high. 5/17 was a very good high. 5/23 was close in price and one day past the low of the month. Score – 4 out of 6 good dates = 66.67%.
Total Score – 11 out of 13 good dates = 84.62%.
LEGEND: If it is Green it is a winner. If it is Red it is a miss. A Green encircled bar at the end of the month, is still open to evaluation due to a lack of time. A Yellow Bar is a Pass. Astro Date = Arrow. D = DJIA. F = Fibonacci. M = Market Math. N = NYSE. S = S&P. U = US Fed. B = BankEn/Fed. LOM = Low of the Month. HOM = High of the Month.
