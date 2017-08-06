May Day or Mays Day: Is the UK public polls apart?

I tend to avoid punditry and have generally avoided getting involved in the political debate during this election. However, as today is the day to vote, I have taken my humble pie out of the freezer to defrost and am going to have a go. Please note, this is not a call to action and I am not endorsing anybody. This has been a terrible election and there are no winners.

Regardless, I think the Tories will win a majority of around 140 seats. These are my reasons:

Turnout and Polls

The biggest challenge faced by the Conservatives is ensuring people actually turn up to vote. It is important to remember that for the past two years, Jeremy Corbyn has been a pretty poor performing opposition leader.

I think it is fair to say that had Yvette Cooper been Labour leader during the Brexit referendum and/or this election, a moderate Labour Party could have ensured a Remain victory and dismantled this pretty light weight Tory campaign.

If voters assume a Conservative landslide and say bad weather hits in marginal areas, turn out could dip and give Labour the opportunity to make unexpected gains. Now, in recent weeks we have seen in the polls and media talk of a Labour surge, and suddenly voters are faced with the real prospect of Corbyn as PM.

YouGov have been the most vociferous of pollsters in flagging the Labour surge, and they were founded by two died-in-the-wool Conservatives, one of whom is a Conservative MP. Incidentally, now YouGov have flipped and called a Tory resurgence. The mind boggles.

In polls, the Tories have remained stable at around 45%. The real shift has been between Labour and Lib Dem voters. With all other parties falling in line over Brexit, this should have been a resurgence for the Lib Dems, but polls suggest they are going to loose seats. I don't believe this.

London, Brexit and the Lib Dems

It is only anecdotal, but in my corner of London I've never seen this amount of Lib Dem posters and signs outside houses. There are hardly any Labour or Conservative public displays of support compared to 2015.

London often gets written off as a Labour strong hold, but there are a lot of professionals who were just fine with New Labour, winced and pinched their nose a bit with Ed Milliband and are less than enamored with the current Trotskyite Labour Party and especially its adherence to Brexit.

I suspect that there are a lot of pro-European professionals in London, completely missed by the polls due to having jobs, who are going to go Lib Dem. If I am wrong about the result, but right about a hidden Lib Dem surge, this opens the door to a Brexit reversal.

Shy Tories and Social Media

The shy Tory effect is often forgotten about. Weeks of being called a scumbag for not supporting Labour wears people down. This was evident in the 2015 election, when Cameron won a surprise victory. Last time Labour were led by Ed Milliband, who while awkward, geeky and the son of a famous Marxist academic, was quite middle of the road.

The Labour Party is now viewed as being a vessel for brazen anti-semitism and hard left utopianism. I think a lot of people are just not bothering to engage in the political debate because there is nothing to discuss and no way of debating true believers.

My own social media channels are a nice barometer. Previously people misinterpreted social media coverage, assuming trends and noise equated to votes. I am using them differently.

This election has been quiet compared to 2015 and the referendum. The moderate Labour voters who were making impassioned pleas to other moderate to not vote Tory have disappeared. We are just left with the hardcore, who have made up for the decline in quantity with a deluge of quality. And by quality I mean conspiracy theories and generally aggressive posturing.

England ex London and Wales

The main thing that the referendum exposed was the real fault-line in British politics is not necessarily left or right, but rather nationalist/metropolitan. I think even his most ardent supporters would privately agree that Corbyn has been unsuccessful as a leader so far in connecting with the working class public outside of London.

We have seen an awful campaign by May in many regards, but I don't think Corbyn's more recent strategy of literally saying anything to appear moderate and get elected is fooling many people. Even with the May wobble, I think most people have decided to vote for her because of Brexit.

Scotland

The SNP are basically at saturation point in Scotland and they haven't performed in terms of governance. Reports suggest that voters are tired of the party being a single issue party and neglecting areas like education and the economy. With the SNP having almost all seats in Scotland at present, polls indicate that the Tories, under Ruth Davidson, could make several gains, a fact that just a few years ago seemed impossible.

The Youth

Several big name musicians have come out in support of Corbyn, and there is a lot of talk about the youth becoming politically engaged. This is brilliant of course. However, I don't subscribe to the worries that the kids are mindlessly voting based on a musicians recommendation.

In many ways, the younger generation are extremely switched on, with access to more information than previous generations ever had. I've seen youngers who took this unorthodox route into political engagement, start to research and question whether they are really up for a hard left government after all. Polls show that Corbyn has only a 2% lead over May amongst 18-24 year olds. This is an area that could be really interesting.