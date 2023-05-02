US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 102.035.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 75.26.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 130.05.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 21 ticks Lower and trading at 4180.50.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1993.30. Gold is 11 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.
Possible thallenges to traders today
-
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:15 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/01/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/01/23
Bias
On Monday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation yesterday. The indices veered to the Downside, although it wasn't much. The Dow dropped 46 points and the other indices lost ground as well, although not by much. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday it appears as though the markets were dominated by the announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the US could default on its debts as early as June 1st. That would be a disaster for both the US economy as well as the markets. No one would buy US bonds as there would be no guarantee that interest payments would be made. Interest rates would soar and if anyone thought getting capital was tough before, it will be much harder going forward. All this drove the markets Lower although it wasn't by much. Today we have Jolts Job numbers which is major and perhaps can cool the markets going forward.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0950 after ECB BLS, EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0950 after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Tuesday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair. Eyes on US JOLTS Job Openings data.
Gold recovers toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,990 in the European session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stage a rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?