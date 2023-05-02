Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 102.035.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 75.26.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 130.05.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 21 ticks Lower and trading at 4180.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1993.30. Gold is 11 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible thallenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:15 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/01/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/01/23

Bias

On Monday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation yesterday. The indices veered to the Downside, although it wasn't much. The Dow dropped 46 points and the other indices lost ground as well, although not by much. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday it appears as though the markets were dominated by the announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the US could default on its debts as early as June 1st. That would be a disaster for both the US economy as well as the markets. No one would buy US bonds as there would be no guarantee that interest payments would be made. Interest rates would soar and if anyone thought getting capital was tough before, it will be much harder going forward. All this drove the markets Lower although it wasn't by much. Today we have Jolts Job numbers which is major and perhaps can cool the markets going forward.