Testing times for the pound and PM Theresa May as the fate of her Withdrawal Agreement is overshadowed by her future as Prime Minister. It's highly probable that a fresh vote of no confidence could be allowed if May does not step down by Friday. Global indices extend their sell-off with the yen the top performer, followed by the franc. The GBP short was topped out at 1.2630.
The fact that the UK Parliament's agenda for the week of June 3rd does not contain any list the Withdrawal Agreement vote, highlights that PM future as PM will be the key issue after an expected drubbing for the Conservative Party in today's EU Elections. Markets resume their selling, with 25200 in the DOW30, and 2800 in SPX seen as crucial support levels, while 11870 for the DAX looms large.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.