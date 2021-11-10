After many years of false dawns has CEO Steve Rowe finally unlocked the potential behind a recovery in Marks and Spencer’s share price?

This was a question that was being asked at the end of Q1 and today’s outstanding H1 numbers appear to have reinforced that belief, after numerous false starts over the past ten years.

All of the previous turnaround plans have had good intentions but ultimately have failed to deliver, however the performance of the Marks and Spencer share price year to date suggests that progress is finally being made, after its demotion from the FTSE100 at the end of 2019.

In a perverse sort of way its spell out of the limelight has helped in allowing management to take some of the difficult decisions required with respect to some of its stores with the pandemic forcing management into speeding this process up.

Back in Q1 the company surprised the markets with a strong start to its trading year and which has driven a lot of the recent share price gains with food stores leading the way in terms of revenue growth, as its partnership with Ocado started to pay dividends, raising its guidance in the process.

Today’s H1 numbers have built on the gains seen in Q1 with the shares gapping up to their best levels since December 2019, after the retailer upgraded its full year forecast for the second time this year, reporting H1 profits after tax of £159.9m.

The gains were driven by a 10.4% rise in food sales, while the serial underperformer, the clothing and home business, delivered a 17.3% rise in full price sales.

Looking towards the second half of the year and management said that initial trading has remained in line with the performance seen in Q2, however there was a warning that various supply chain issues might increase costs.

That said M&S upgraded their full year profit before tax outlook to be in the region of £500m, a significant improvement on the £300m to £350m announced at the end of Q1.

There was no mention of restoring the dividend this year, only a paragraph that it was being assessed, however if the business carries on the way it has over the next 6 months in the same way it has over the last 6 months, then it could well become a live discussion when the full year numbers are released 6 months from now.