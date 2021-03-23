The prospect of EU restrictions on vaccine exports, and growing cases of the Manaus variant start to undermine Boris Johnson’s reopening timeline. Meanwhile, Western relations with China come under pressure thanks to recent sanctions.
- UK markets suffer, with vaccination talks key to keeping reopening on track
- Travel and energy names under pressure
- China sanctions highlight risk of further breakdown in trade relations
UK markets are weakening amid a push away from value today, with fears over future restrictions denting sentiment around the reflation trade. While vaccination efforts continue to push ahead, easing treasury yields have ensured outperformance for tech over pro-cyclical stocks. Meanwhile, EU efforts to limit vaccine exports to the UK also threaten to set back a successful vaccine programme.
With the UK government putting a £5,000 fine in place for unjustified foreign travel, there is clearly a growing concern that summer may be heavily restricted thanks to the growing number of Brazilian Covid throughout Europe. While the vaccination may significantly reduce the hospitalisations and extreme cases of Manaus Covid, the government seems likely to play it safe given the fear of further mutations if cases rise. Unsurprisingly, the prospect of limitations on international travel hurt airlines hard, with investors increasingly aware of the risks posed by another bout of cancellations. Instead, the prospect of a ‘Great British summer’ remains one way to allow summer to go ahead in a manner where huge cash stockpiles are spent internally whilst staving off the third wave risk that comes with reopening the border. Energy prices have been hit hard over the past week, with the $70 threshold appearing to be a step too far for Brent. Notable weakness across energy names such as Tullow, Premier, and Shell highlight the risk when crude has gains almost 100% in four-months based simply on expectations. Until we see a sharp uptick in actual crude demand, there is a risk that we see an end to the convincing uptrend that has dominated recent months.
Tit-for-tat sanctions between China and the West has done little to help bolster confidence of a new dawn for East-West relations post-Trump. With the likes of the UK, EU, and US all imposing sanctions linked with human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Chinese has fought back. A recent EU-China trade pact is now coming under the spotlight, while hopes of a strong post-Brexit deal with the UK is also less likely after recent fractures between London and Beijing.
