Share:

Even after the relatively smooth resolution of US bank First Republic, the situation on the markets remains tense. The reason is that, from the market's point of view, the risks of more restrictive lending, and thus a weaker US economy, have increased in the meantime, and other US financial institutions could follow Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and, of course, First Republic Bank.

These concerns are justified, in our view, and have been confirmed by the recent release of two important reports by the US Fed. The quarterly survey of US banks showed tighter lending and weaker demand for credit in just about every category. Consumer loans were the least affected. Real estate loans to households showed ‘only’ a further weakening of demand. Corporate loans, on the other hand, and especially loans for commercial real estate, again showed a marked deterioration. This is in line with data from actual lending. Since the bank turmoil in the first half of March, lending to businesses has weakened. The extent is not yet dramatic, but could be enough to push economic growth toward zero or below. Loans to households held up relatively well in comparison.

Also affected by weaker lending were loans to finance commercial real estate, which the market has long seen as a potential source of further turmoil in the US banking sector. Among other factors, the sector has been weighed down by low demand for offices, which has persisted since the COVID pandemic. This weakening of demand comes against a sector that has generated diminishing returns on capital for more than 10 years, due in no small part to a sharp rise in real estate prices. The significant rise in interest rates is adding to the cost burden as loans mature and need to be refinanced. It is questionable whether all properties will be able to generate the higher financing costs. Where this is not possible, lenders could feel the consequences, especially if the (high) prices of commercial real estate decay and thus are not enough to cover defaulting loans. The latest Financial Stability Report of the US Fed at least notes the possibility of losses for creditors of commercial real estate loans. Further developments must be monitored all the more closely, as the risks are not evenly distributed. According to the Financial Stability Report, the total volume of commercial real estate loans amounts to USD 3.57 trillion, of which banks hold USD 2.17 trillion, and of which USD 1.55 trillion is held by the smallest banks (total assets < USD 100bn). The report also assumes that these banks have the highest proportion of commercial real estate loans relative to total assets, again with large differences.

Thus, there are two risks emanating from the US banking sector that are perceived by the markets. Weaker lending is relatively concrete and discernible; it is still questionable how much of an impact it will have on the economy. Commercial real estate lending and the impact on banks is a potential risk that is difficult to assess at this time. The concentration of loans at smaller banks means greater risks for individual banks, but mitigates systemic risk. It could still take time for the market to regain confidence. The only thing that would really help is a concrete outlook for lower interest rates, which in our view could take at least until the fall, unless inflation surprises on the downside.

Download The Full Week Ahead