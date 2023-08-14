Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.695.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 82.80.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 121.00.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 38 ticks Higher and trading at 4490.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1946.50. Gold is 1 tick Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange.

Possible challenges to traders

No Major Economic news to speak of.

Lack of major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:45 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:45 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/11/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/11/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was correlated that way Friday morning and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow gained 105 points on the session, but the other indices traded Lower Friday. All in all, a Neutral or Mixed market. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Oftentimes we mention a Neutral bias without giving very much meaning to it. A Neutral or Mixed bias is one where the markets haven't decided on a direction as of yet. We do not advocate trading in a Neutral market as our experience has been that the markets could go anywhere direction wise on such a day. Friday was a prime example of such a day. The markets were correlated in a Neutral direction Friday morning and went in its own direction as the session wore on. At the end of the day the Dow stood Higher, but the other indices did not. Today we have no major economic to speak of, so the markets will be left to its own devices today.