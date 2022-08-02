Heightened US-China relations will likely bring short-term volatility for markets, while traders watch energy markets for signs that inflationary fears are overcooked.

US-China standoff to bring short-term volatility

“US markets are leading the losses today, as fears around a potential military escalation with China bring risk-off sentiment back into play. While we are still to hear from the remaining 36% of the S&P 500 that are yet to report, the reaction to a largely better-than-expected earnings season has mostly been priced in by this point. Thus, this week has seen markets shift their attention to the risk posed by Nancy Pelosi has just landed in Taipei despite Chinese government warnings. Sharp volatility for USDCNH highlight market uncertainty over how the trip will play out, but ultimately it is likely that this current posturing will soon blow over despite a short-term rise in tensions.”

Crude in view ahead of OPEC+ meeting

“Crude oil has been attempting to stabilise itself today following a sharp decline at the start of the week. With fears over economic activity in the tail end of the year, we have now seen much of the Ukraine war premium taken out of the market. From an inflationary perspective, the decline in energy prices does represent a positive for the wider market, and economists will be keenly watching for any shift in quotas from OPEC+ this week. In any case, the latest pullback in oil prices and the fact that many members will find it difficult to actually ramp-up production further should limit the chance of an inflation-busting rise in output this week. ”