US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 102.995.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 75.44.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 24 ticks and trading at 128.31.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 25 ticks Higher and trading at 3947.25.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1888.90. Gold is 124 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/10/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/10/23

Bias

Yesterday gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The markets migrated to the Upside as the Dow closed 186 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. We aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It appears as though we may be seeing the phenomena of One Day Down, Next Day Up scenario. Don't be fooled by this. It may appear as though that is the case, but that situation may work, until it doesn't. Then you might be on the wrong side of the market. The point is that you must evaluate the markets independently on a day-by-day basis. That is the only way you know for sure. Today we have crude oil inventories and a 10-year bond auction which starts at around 1 PM EST.