US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.375.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 74.50.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 162.14.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 5 ticks Higher and trading at 4378.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1809.00. Gold is 31 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher (fractionally) and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher at this time. Conversely all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is trading Lower at this time..

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is not Major.

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 12 noon EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Higher Monday morning and this usually reflects a Downside day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow closed 126 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as per our rules of Market Correlation. The markets however had other ideas and traded Higher but as we say each and every day "this too could change" and yesterday was no exception to that rule. Today we have much more economic news on the docket as we have CPI, Core CPI, a couple of talks from an FOMC member speaking. Hopefully this will continue to propel the markets to Higher ground but as in all things only time will tell...