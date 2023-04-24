US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.380.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 77.60.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 130.10.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 35 ticks Lower and trading at 4148.00.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1995.00. Gold is 45 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major economic news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/21/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/21/23
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were Higher and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets however had other Ideas as the Dow traded 23 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well, but not by much. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
On Friday we suggested a Downside Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning, hence the Downside bias. The markets had other ideas and veered to the Upside by closing Higher. Perhaps after so many days of closing Lower, traders decided to push the markets Higher. Today we have no economic news to speak of so the markets will be left to their devices.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.