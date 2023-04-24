Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.380.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 77.60.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 130.10.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 35 ticks Lower and trading at 4148.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1995.00. Gold is 45 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/21/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/21/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were Higher and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets however had other Ideas as the Dow traded 23 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well, but not by much. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we suggested a Downside Day as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning, hence the Downside bias. The markets had other ideas and veered to the Upside by closing Higher. Perhaps after so many days of closing Lower, traders decided to push the markets Higher. Today we have no economic news to speak of so the markets will be left to their devices.